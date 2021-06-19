Video: Saturday Sends #20

Jun 19, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!

Want to be featured? Submit your send.




6 Comments

  • 1 0
 I guess any one of these riders could have broken their backs within the past couple years, but knowing that Brook MacDonald did for sure made his Leogang wall transfer the most spectacular send of the week!
  • 1 0
 Nice and congrats to all those who send it and stick it...
  • 1 0
 20th one of the year? Time's flying as much as these senders.
  • 1 0
 SEND IT!!!
