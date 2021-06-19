Pinkbike.com
Video: Saturday Sends #20
Jun 19, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!
Videos
Saturday Sends
Must Read This Week
Final Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
136963 views
Spotted: SRAM is Testing Something (But It's Probably Not a Dual Caliper Brake)
80416 views
Video: Race Face Presents 'Huck Naked' to Celebrate World Naked Bike Ride
61893 views
Spotted: Intense Tracer 279 Prototype Carbon Enduro Bike
51086 views
Final Results: Leogang World Cup XC 2021
46857 views
Intense Announces '951 Series' Aimed at New Mountain Bikers
45886 views
Bike Check: Nino Schurter's New Scott Spark RC
45219 views
Review: The Geometron G1 is Designed to Be Future-Proof & Adapatable
42454 views
Score
Time
1
0
C206
(10 mins ago)
I guess any one of these riders could have broken their backs within the past couple years, but knowing that Brook MacDonald did for sure made his Leogang wall transfer the most spectacular send of the week!
[Reply]
1
0
bullcrew
(38 mins ago)
Nice and congrats to all those who send it and stick it...
[Reply]
1
0
Jacquers
(3 mins ago)
20th one of the year? Time's flying as much as these senders.
[Reply]
1
0
DFK
(42 mins ago)
SEND IT!!!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
5
LEONINE
(33 mins ago)
After watching Crankworx this is a joke.
[Reply]
2
0
shralping-the-cube
(13 mins ago)
imagine that. a bunch of amateur riders with cellphones don't make video as well as pros and millions of dollars worth of cameras and editing software.
[Reply]
