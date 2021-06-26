Pinkbike.com
Video: Saturday Sends #21
Jun 26, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Saturday Sends
3 Comments
3
0
pourquois-pas
(1 hours ago)
If you look up "send it" on wikipedia you will find the last clip.
[Reply]
1
0
krin-nsk
(10 mins ago)
Opening one is from Moscow, Russia! Long live Govnospot!
(Guys, consider renaming!)
[Reply]
1
0
EddieS27
(1 hours ago)
2:26 what big gap jumps!
[Reply]
