Video: Saturday Sends #21

Jun 26, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!

Want to be featured? Submit your send.




Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Saturday Sends


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Tell a Real Pinkbike Comment from an AI Generated One?
92534 views
Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 1
78415 views
Gee Atherton Airlifted to Hospital After a Crash While Filming
76307 views
Review: Cannondale's All New 2022 Jekyll 1
74546 views
First Ride: 2022 Norco Range - High Pivot Goodness
65929 views
Final Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
57370 views
Video: Mullet vs 29er With the Same Geometry - Which is Faster?
45012 views
Bike Check: Keegan Wright's High Pivot Devinci Prototype
39352 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 If you look up "send it" on wikipedia you will find the last clip.
  • 1 0
 Opening one is from Moscow, Russia! Long live Govnospot!
(Guys, consider renaming!)
  • 1 0
 2:26 what big gap jumps!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008003
Mobile Version of Website