Video: Saturday Sends #22
Jul 3, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Saturday Sends
3 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
EddieS27
(8 mins ago)
The first clip on a Hello Kitty Bike.. What a role model
[Reply]
1
0
seraph
(1 mins ago)
You should watch the whole video. It's pretty impressive.
[Reply]
1
0
EddieS27
(0 mins ago)
@seraph
: Where could I watch it?
[Reply]
