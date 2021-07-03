Video: Saturday Sends #22

Jul 3, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!

Want to be featured? Submit your send.




Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Saturday Sends


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
97312 views
Update: Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race
74950 views
Video & Update: Spectator Arrested for Causing Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France
73738 views
First Ride: The 2022 Ibis Exie is Made in USA & Ready to Race
62768 views
Round-Up: 21 Of the Best Mountain Bike Helmets for 2021
58815 views
Tech Randoms - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021
55496 views
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
52670 views
Video: Andreas Kolb Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Car on the Les Gets World Cup Course
49720 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 The first clip on a Hello Kitty Bike.. What a role model
  • 1 0
 You should watch the whole video. It's pretty impressive.
  • 1 0
 @seraph: Where could I watch it?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008187
Mobile Version of Website