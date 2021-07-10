Video: Saturday Sends #23

Jul 10, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!

Want to be featured? Submit your send.




Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Saturday Sends


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
120419 views
Final Results: EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 1
62571 views
Ridden & Rated: 5 of the Best Convertible MTB Helmets for 2021
57941 views
The Mountain Bike Tech Infiltrating the Tour de France
55300 views
5 Things We Learned From the Les Gets DH World Cup
50689 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Cup 2021
49645 views
Charlie Murray Sustains Wrist Injury Following EWS Val di Fassa Pit Crash
43650 views
First Look & Interview: Gamux CNC Gearbox Bike At Les Gets
43067 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007034
Mobile Version of Website