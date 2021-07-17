Video: Saturday Sends #24

Jul 17, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!

Want to be featured? Submit your send.




Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Saturday Sends


6 Comments

  • 4 0
 A Line rock drop was so sweet
  • 3 0
 That first jump was sick. No podcast this week??
  • 10 3
 Podcast is behind a paywall
  • 2 0
 @Carlharl - don’t worry, the podcast will be back next week. Levy and Brian were busy with Field Test stuff.
  • 2 1
 Can't wait til this cuts off right before the jump lands with a link to the full video behind a paywall like an xvideos preview.
  • 1 0
 I guess it's always 4pm somewhere..

