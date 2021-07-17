Pinkbike.com
Video: Saturday Sends #24
Jul 17, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!
Want to be featured?
Submit your send
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Saturday Sends
6 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
twozerosix
(24 mins ago)
A Line rock drop was so sweet
[Reply]
3
0
Carlharl
(53 mins ago)
That first jump was sick. No podcast this week??
[Reply]
10
3
SHLee28
(49 mins ago)
Podcast is behind a paywall
[Reply]
2
0
mikekazimer
Mod
Plus
(16 mins ago)
@Carlharl
- don’t worry, the podcast will be back next week. Levy and Brian were busy with Field Test stuff.
[Reply]
2
1
Sweatypants
(23 mins ago)
Can't wait til this cuts off right before the jump lands with a link to the full video behind a paywall like an xvideos preview.
[Reply]
1
0
ad15
(9 mins ago)
I guess it's always 4pm somewhere..
[Reply]
Post a Comment