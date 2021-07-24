Pinkbike.com
Video: Saturday Sends #25
Jul 24, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Saturday Sends
5 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
EddieS27
(28 mins ago)
The last clip was very impressive I was expecting a friday fail.
[Reply]
1
0
ompete
(4 mins ago)
Saturday sends is the next best thing now Hardline is prosponed, respect to these riders!
[Reply]
1
0
RayDolor
(3 mins ago)
Some good good clean sends this week, with a few fancy ones thrown in the mix . And that last one had some air time!
[Reply]
2
0
EddieS27
(30 mins ago)
1:04 yewwdd!!
[Reply]
2
1
toast2266
(29 mins ago)
That dead dog one is rowdy.
[Reply]
