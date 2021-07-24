Video: Saturday Sends #25

Jul 24, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!

5 Comments

 The last clip was very impressive I was expecting a friday fail.
 Saturday sends is the next best thing now Hardline is prosponed, respect to these riders!
 Some good good clean sends this week, with a few fancy ones thrown in the mix . And that last one had some air time!
 1:04 yewwdd!!
 That dead dog one is rowdy.

