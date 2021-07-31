Video: Saturday Sends #26

Jul 31, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!

Want to be featured? Submit your send.




5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Friday is for feeling good about your bike skills. Saturday is for feeling bad... =/
  • 2 0
 Friday Fails is a horror movie and Saturday Sends is a superhero movie
  • 1 0
 0:53 was a rowdy send. nice dude
  • 1 0
 So nice…. I wanna go to all these places!
  • 1 0
 Again, Not on time.. Com'on Outside

