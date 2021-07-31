Pinkbike.com
Video: Saturday Sends #26
Jul 31, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!
Must Read This Week
Jolanda Neff Criticizes Pauline Ferrand Prevot for 'Stupid Move' at Tokyo Olympics
238253 views
Mathieu Van Der Poel Crashed in the Olympic Final Due to Lack of Training Ramp
126576 views
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2021
72578 views
Final Results from the Men's XC at the Tokyo Olympics
71944 views
Tom Pidcock Won Olympics on What Looks Like Electronic Prototype Suspension from SR Suntour
64006 views
First Look: 2022 Trek Roscoe Hardtail
49814 views
Final Results from the Women's XC at the Tokyo Olympics
48335 views
Magnus Manson Diagnosed with Blood Cancer
45294 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
JohnnyVV
(1 hours ago)
Friday is for feeling good about your bike skills. Saturday is for feeling bad... =/
[Reply]
2
0
lefthandohvhater
(40 mins ago)
Friday Fails is a horror movie and Saturday Sends is a superhero movie
[Reply]
1
0
EddieS27
(1 hours ago)
0:53 was a rowdy send. nice dude
[Reply]
1
0
Ccollins
(1 hours ago)
So nice…. I wanna go to all these places!
[Reply]
1
0
send-it-bro
(31 mins ago)
Again, Not on time.. Com'on Outside
[Reply]
