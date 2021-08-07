Pinkbike.com
Video: Saturday Sends #27
Aug 7, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Time to go stratospheric on Saturday
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Saturday Sends
4 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
mi-bike
(13 mins ago)
"Why jump over an F350 or a Sprinter van when you can send it over your one buddy and his bike?" said no-one ever ...... except Mr. 1:52.
[Reply]
1
0
bikebike69
(16 mins ago)
Always nice to see some Snow Summit in the mix…..and a lady shredder as well!
[Reply]
1
1
Wetworks73
(28 mins ago)
@ :25- "Don'tcaseDon'tcaseDon'tcase"
[Reply]
1
0
RayDolor
(2 mins ago)
Big Air Edition!
[Reply]
