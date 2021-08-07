Video: Saturday Sends #27

Aug 7, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

Time to go stratospheric on Saturday

Friday Fails is presented by Vitus.





4 Comments

  • 2 0
 "Why jump over an F350 or a Sprinter van when you can send it over your one buddy and his bike?" said no-one ever ...... except Mr. 1:52.
  • 1 0
 Always nice to see some Snow Summit in the mix…..and a lady shredder as well!
  • 1 1
 @ :25- "Don'tcaseDon'tcaseDon'tcase"
  • 1 0
 Big Air Edition!

