Video: Saturday Sends #28

Aug 14, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

Time to go stratospheric on Saturday.

Saturday Sends is presented by Vitus.





4 Comments

  • 2 1
 2:12 should get promoted to Sunday
  • 1 0
 Rider at 1:30ish mark still has manufacturer warning sticker on top tube?
  • 1 0
 That on off feature at 0:52 looks so sketch
  • 1 1
 Badass air, but where's the techy sketchy rocky stuff we all ride?

