Video: Saturday Sends #28
Aug 14, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Time to go stratospheric on Saturday.
Saturday Sends is presented by
Vitus
.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Saturday Sends
Sponsored
Score
Time
2
1
BitchinCamaro
(50 mins ago)
2:12 should get promoted to Sunday
[Reply]
1
0
RBalicious
(50 mins ago)
Rider at 1:30ish mark still has manufacturer warning sticker on top tube?
[Reply]
1
0
ChazMTB12
(47 mins ago)
That on off feature at 0:52 looks so sketch
[Reply]
1
1
linnunaivot
(34 mins ago)
Badass air, but where's the techy sketchy rocky stuff we all ride?
[Reply]
