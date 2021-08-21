Pinkbike.com
Video: Saturday Sends #29
Aug 21, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Time to go stratospheric on Saturday.
Saturday Sends is presented by
Vitus
.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Saturday Sends
Sponsored
12 Comments
Score
Time
9
0
mr-smashy
(1 hours ago)
The dog wins this week's episode.
[Reply]
3
0
pipm1
(54 mins ago)
But it cased the landing, shouldn't it be in Friday Fails?
[Reply]
2
0
ToddandToni
(40 mins ago)
@pipm1
: Honey Badger- I mean Dog don't care- still a send
[Reply]
2
0
pipm1
(38 mins ago)
@ToddandToni
: Actually, it can jump much better than me so I'll shut my gob.
[Reply]
2
0
ToddandToni
(35 mins ago)
@pipm1
: Likewise
[Reply]
1
0
RayDolor
(3 mins ago)
A nice, wholesome selection of good clean sends for this week. My fave was the the Doggie Double, even if he did case it just a wee bit. Well done!
[Reply]
2
2
nvranka
(40 mins ago)
Maybe some good riding can be mixed in rather than just a bunch of small gap jumps and some wood drops you’d find labeled “eXpErt only!!!”
[Reply]
2
0
Davetheripper
(25 mins ago)
Two knee surgeries later for the pup
[Reply]
3
2
barcolounger
(45 mins ago)
Tuesday Trail Dogs please
[Reply]
3
1
Sweatypants
(42 mins ago)
More doggo sends please
[Reply]
1
0
FrancisDee
(53 mins ago)
The doggo cased it!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
6
eddiesolomon
(1 hours ago)
I want to submit this to Saturday Sends.
View Here:
youtu.be/iik25wqIuFo
[Reply]
