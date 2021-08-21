Video: Saturday Sends #29

Aug 21, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

Time to go stratospheric on Saturday.

Saturday Sends is presented by Vitus.





12 Comments

  • 9 0
 The dog wins this week's episode.
  • 3 0
 But it cased the landing, shouldn't it be in Friday Fails? Razz
  • 2 0
 @pipm1: Honey Badger- I mean Dog don't care- still a sendSmile
  • 2 0
 @ToddandToni: Actually, it can jump much better than me so I'll shut my gob.
  • 2 0
 @pipm1: Likewise
  • 1 0
 A nice, wholesome selection of good clean sends for this week. My fave was the the Doggie Double, even if he did case it just a wee bit. Well done!
  • 2 2
 Maybe some good riding can be mixed in rather than just a bunch of small gap jumps and some wood drops you’d find labeled “eXpErt only!!!”
  • 2 0
 Two knee surgeries later for the pup
  • 3 2
 Tuesday Trail Dogs please
  • 3 1
 More doggo sends please
  • 1 0
 The doggo cased it!
