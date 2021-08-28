Video: Saturday Sends #30

Aug 28, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  

Time to go stratospheric on Saturday.

Saturday Sends is presented by Vitus.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Saturday Sends Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
77572 views
Opinion: Are New Bike Component Standards Really That Bad?
55577 views
Review: 2022 Scott Spark 900 Tuned AXS - A Hidden Shock & All the Integration
49067 views
Red Bull TV to Broadcast Val di Sole World Champs in 105 Countries but Canada, USA & Others Miss Out
48260 views
Tech Randoms & Custom Bikes - Val di Sole World Championships 2021
45175 views
Spotted: Prototype Antidote Darkmatter 29er Downhill Bike
42197 views
Introducing SCOR, A New Swiss Bike Brand
39235 views
Review: BikeYoke Revive 2.0 Dropper Post
38115 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 That Schralp at 1:55 was epic!
  • 1 0
 2:13 - kudos dude, that's a SEND!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009538
Mobile Version of Website