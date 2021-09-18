Video: Saturday Sends #33

Sep 18, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Time to go stratospheric on Saturday.




Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Saturday Sends


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 2021
106970 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #1 2021
80254 views
Field Test: 2022 Yeti 160E - The All-Rounder E-MTB
61943 views
First Look: Yeti Goes Electric With the 160E
58884 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021
56463 views
Final Results from EWS Crans-Montana 2021
54821 views
Field Test: 2022 We Are One Arrival - Efficient & Effective
49310 views
Review: 2022 Devinci Spartan HP - The Sturdy Trail Smasher
46667 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 I appreciated the fire jump - it'd been a while since I'd seen one. Modern bike videos and races need more things on fire.
  • 1 0
 "Yeah lemme just whip it like I'm making soufflé into a greasy ass mud pile."

Dude nailed it.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008650
Mobile Version of Website