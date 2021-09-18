Pinkbike.com
Video: Saturday Sends #33
Sep 18, 2021
Pinkbike Originals
Time to go stratospheric on Saturday.
1
0
ronkraft8
(7 mins ago)
I appreciated the fire jump - it'd been a while since I'd seen one. Modern bike videos and races need more things on fire.
1
0
pcledrew
(4 mins ago)
"Yeah lemme just whip it like I'm making soufflé into a greasy ass mud pile."
Dude nailed it.
