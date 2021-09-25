Pinkbike.com
Video: Saturday Sends #34
Sep 25, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Time to go stratospheric on Saturday.
5 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
NoFees
(17 mins ago)
The first one set the stage.... going big this week. Some SunSavs in there too.
[Reply]
2
0
panchocampbell
(25 mins ago)
Ratboy!!
[Reply]
1
0
ears-in-snow
(19 mins ago)
That jump in the opening clip is rampage big… Insane.
[Reply]
1
0
powderhoundbrr
(14 mins ago)
That first one is unreal!! A pro? Or just some dude?
[Reply]
1
0
trails1201
(16 mins ago)
That first drop. Blimey.
[Reply]
