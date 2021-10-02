Video: Saturday Sends #35

Oct 2, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Time to go stratospheric on Saturday.




Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Saturday Sends


4 Comments

  • 3 0
 This jump to plastic crates was amazing!
  • 2 0
 The speed at which Jack Moir was moving was impressive. He's been on fire this year.
  • 2 0
 Are these all pro riders…or am I just a really shitty rider?
  • 2 0
 Crate jib was sweet

