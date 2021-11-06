Video: Saturday Sends #38

Nov 6, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Time to go stratospheric on Saturday.




Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Saturday Sends


Must Read This Week
Staff Rides: Mike Kazimer's Transition Spur
63243 views
Bold Updates the Linkin Integrated Shock Trail Bike
62544 views
First Look: The 2022 Giant Trance X Keeps the Fun Alive with 27.5" Wheels
44567 views
Shimano Launches Ultread Soles & 2022 Footwear Range
44503 views
21 Cool New Bike Tools For 2022
42448 views
Reserve's New Fillmore Valve Aims to Make Tubeless Easier
34540 views
Slack Randoms: MTB B-Movies, Land Rover's 'Henrique Avancini' Special Edition, Laser Guided GPS & More
29219 views
Round Up: 17 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
27623 views

5 Comments

  • 3 0
 Saturday sends is my lifeline when I’m out on IR
  • 2 0
 Haha, last guy, came back from Friday for more Smile Nicely played !
  • 1 0
 0:59 is awful close to Friday fail territory.
  • 1 0
 the clear winner this week goes to the strongman at 3:24
  • 1 0
 LGB!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009188
Mobile Version of Website