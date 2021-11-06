TV
Video: Saturday Sends #38
Nov 6, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Time to go stratospheric on Saturday.
5 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
rivercitycycles
(20 mins ago)
Saturday sends is my lifeline when I’m out on IR
2
0
2pi
(7 mins ago)
Haha, last guy, came back from Friday for more
Nicely played !
1
0
Pinemtn
(5 mins ago)
0:59 is awful close to Friday fail territory.
1
0
Pinemtn
(3 mins ago)
the clear winner this week goes to the strongman at 3:24
1
0
RM3851
(17 mins ago)
LGB!
