Video: Saturday Sends #42
Jan 1, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Sending it into the new year!
Friday Fails is presented by ODI Grips
ODI Grips
.
Our grips stay on your bike, even if you don’t.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Saturday Sends
Sponsored
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
Justin2005
(25 mins ago)
Its saturday
[Reply]
1
0
ChazMTB12
(10 mins ago)
That was almost a Sunday Save at 0:55
[Reply]
2 Comments
