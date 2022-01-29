close
Video: Saturday Sends #44
Jan 29, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Some people just go all in. And it is glorious to see.
Friday Fails is presented by ODI Grips.
ODI Grips
.
Our grips stay on your bike, even if you don’t.
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Saturday Sends
Sponsored
10 Comments
Score
Time
6
0
fpmd
(30 mins ago)
This is the friday fails video
[Reply]
4
0
letitwhip33
(23 mins ago)
I thought the first clip was going to show him making it finally but then I realized...
[Reply]
1
0
GT-CORRADO
(5 mins ago)
Here is the link for the ACTUAL Sat Sends #44, I'm sure someone will fix the one they posted...............eventually???
www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dLufAwjGaU
[Reply]
2
0
Hogfly
(23 mins ago)
FAIL
[Reply]
1
0
andrewfrauenglass
(23 mins ago)
sent it so far it landed on friday
[Reply]
1
0
ltharris
(8 mins ago)
so this was indeed, Saturdays fail
[Reply]
1
0
tdel010
(30 mins ago)
Wrong video...
[Reply]
1
0
EnduroEli14
(26 mins ago)
Lmao
[Reply]
1
0
ZiggyM
(25 mins ago)
Saturday sends, failed!
[Reply]
1
0
brook3000
(25 mins ago)
Failing on a Saturday
[Reply]
