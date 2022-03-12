close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.
Video: Saturday Sends #47
Mar 12, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Pushing the limits of what should be done on two wheels...
Saturday Sends is presented by
TRP Cycling
.
Find consistency in all conditions. Use code in the description for free shipping on all orders over $500.00. (code: ship4freetrp).
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Saturday Sends
18 Comments
Score
Time
25
1
sherbet
(17 hours ago)
That lit up set up jumps looks so cool! God I wanna be there.
[Reply]
3
0
cheech222
(13 hours ago)
So damn sick I wanna go too!
[Reply]
2
0
metalvelo
(13 hours ago)
Right????? Ingredients for a good time.
[Reply]
7
0
jergrah
(12 hours ago)
Pretty sure that’s Black Diamond in WA - one night per week in summer they light up the jump area - always a good time
[Reply]
2
0
driveaudicoupe
(8 hours ago)
Black Diamond is right! That’s my son Corson hitting it. Every Wednesday night they haul a generator in for a night sesh
[Reply]
1
0
cjgauss
(8 hours ago)
Totally. That was so cool
[Reply]
22
1
rockhopper70
(19 hours ago)
Ruddy kids, should be on their xBox, instead of making me feel like a lump of lard on a bike.
[Reply]
7
0
trailcoffee
(16 hours ago)
Seeing all these kids who are so much better than me and having so much fun makes me feel much better about the world.
[Reply]
10
0
ro-bert
(18 hours ago)
X-up guy made it into both Friday fails and Saturday sends. Can’t wait to find out if he makes Sunday saves.
[Reply]
1
0
tofhami
(2 hours ago)
3:49 minutes of fails, 1:47 of sends... What a painful sport this is
[Reply]
8
0
jgoldfield
(15 hours ago)
I see you, dude 30 seconds in. Beefed it on Friday fails yesterday doing that barspin, then landed it today. Progress!
[Reply]
1
0
ro-bert
(2 hours ago)
jgoldfield yeah you’re right, it was a bar spin. Didn’t notice that, boys got fast hands
[Reply]
2
0
preach
(15 hours ago)
whatever brand of brakes are being used at the :34-36 mark deserve a PB mention...dang
[Reply]
1
0
DJ21111111
(11 hours ago)
The audio on the first clip sounds amazing
[Reply]
2
1
jt08mtb
(10 hours ago)
Lucky btch at :31. He was on Friday fails and Saturday sends
[Reply]
5
7
Blue76
(17 hours ago)
Yeah power meters are stupid no one's guna click on that u dopes
[Reply]
3
4
emptybe-er
(17 hours ago)
But the article is about lessons learned from harboring power meter skepticism.. so we’re talking about valuable lessons, lessons that will make you want to measure your power, with a meter
[Reply]
1
6
emptybe-er
(17 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Where else are you gonna find lessons like that for a paltry $99/yr?
[Reply]
