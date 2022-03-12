close
Video: Saturday Sends #47

Mar 12, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Pushing the limits of what should be done on two wheels...


Saturday Sends is presented by TRP Cycling.

Find consistency in all conditions. Use code in the description for free shipping on all orders over $500.00. (code: ship4freetrp).





18 Comments

  • 25 1
 That lit up set up jumps looks so cool! God I wanna be there.
  • 3 0
 So damn sick I wanna go too!
  • 2 0
 Right????? Ingredients for a good time.
  • 7 0
 Pretty sure that’s Black Diamond in WA - one night per week in summer they light up the jump area - always a good time
  • 2 0
 Black Diamond is right! That’s my son Corson hitting it. Every Wednesday night they haul a generator in for a night sesh
  • 1 0
 Totally. That was so cool
  • 22 1
 Ruddy kids, should be on their xBox, instead of making me feel like a lump of lard on a bike.
  • 7 0
 Seeing all these kids who are so much better than me and having so much fun makes me feel much better about the world.
  • 10 0
 X-up guy made it into both Friday fails and Saturday sends. Can’t wait to find out if he makes Sunday saves.
  • 1 0
 3:49 minutes of fails, 1:47 of sends... What a painful sport this is
  • 8 0
 I see you, dude 30 seconds in. Beefed it on Friday fails yesterday doing that barspin, then landed it today. Progress!
  • 1 0
 jgoldfield yeah you’re right, it was a bar spin. Didn’t notice that, boys got fast hands
  • 2 0
 whatever brand of brakes are being used at the :34-36 mark deserve a PB mention...dang
  • 1 0
 The audio on the first clip sounds amazing
  • 2 1
 Lucky btch at :31. He was on Friday fails and Saturday sends
  • 5 7
 Yeah power meters are stupid no one's guna click on that u dopes
  • 3 4
 But the article is about lessons learned from harboring power meter skepticism.. so we’re talking about valuable lessons, lessons that will make you want to measure your power, with a meter
  • 1 6
flag emptybe-er (17 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Where else are you gonna find lessons like that for a paltry $99/yr?

