close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Saturday Sends #49

Apr 9, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Time to go stratospheric on Saturday.


Saturday Sends is presented by The Pro's Closet.

Shop the best deals of the season on bikes, parts, and accessories. Save hundreds during the Start of Season Sale, April 14 - 19.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Saturday Sends Sponsored


Must Read This Week
$80,000 Worth of Bikes Including Two CeramicSpeed Chainless Prototypes Stolen
56339 views
Intense Releases 2022 Tracer 279
52856 views
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral:ON CFR
45628 views
Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
38941 views
The Orange Switch 7 Has a Linkage - Sea Otter 2022
35145 views
We Are One Adds More Arrival Options, Previews New Rim Shape - Sea Otter 2022
34014 views
Downcountry Fork Review: Öhlins RXF34 m.2 vs Fox 34
32063 views
Continental Launch All-New Gravity Tire Range
32043 views

5 Comments

  • 1 0
 Does anyone else get a weird, Sendsation while watching these edits?
It’s crazy but all of the sudden I myself have this ,
urge to
Fudging Send it
It’s like these videos set the Trend to Send Beer
  • 2 0
 Young rider @ at 1:34 has the best style
  • 3 2
 Should've saved most of those for Monday mediocrity
  • 1 1
 Absolutely true. I almost feel stupid for watching those „sends“ most weeks, although it‘s mostly wasted time. Could be cool 40-60s, instead every random bs gets picked…
  • 1 0
 Sick

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.010238
Mobile Version of Website