close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside
Terms of Use
and
Privacy Policy
which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.
Watch
Learn
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Saturday Sends #49
Apr 9, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Time to go stratospheric on Saturday.
Saturday Sends is presented by
The Pro's Closet
.
Shop the best deals of the season
on bikes, parts, and accessories. Save hundreds during the Start of Season Sale, April 14 - 19.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Saturday Sends
Sponsored
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
$80,000 Worth of Bikes Including Two CeramicSpeed Chainless Prototypes Stolen
56339 views
Intense Releases 2022 Tracer 279
52856 views
First Ride: 2022 Canyon Spectral:ON CFR
45628 views
Day 1 Randoms - Sea Otter 2022
38941 views
The Orange Switch 7 Has a Linkage - Sea Otter 2022
35145 views
We Are One Adds More Arrival Options, Previews New Rim Shape - Sea Otter 2022
34014 views
Downcountry Fork Review: Öhlins RXF34 m.2 vs Fox 34
32063 views
Continental Launch All-New Gravity Tire Range
32043 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Crankhed
(21 mins ago)
Does anyone else get a weird, Sendsation while watching these edits?
It’s crazy but all of the sudden I myself have this ,
urge to
Fudging Send it
It’s like these videos set the Trend to Send
[Reply]
2
0
stevet1
(52 mins ago)
Young rider @ at 1:34 has the best style
[Reply]
3
2
olafthemoose
(1 hours ago)
Should've saved most of those for Monday mediocrity
[Reply]
1
1
MatthewCarpenter
(44 mins ago)
Absolutely true. I almost feel stupid for watching those „sends“ most weeks, although it‘s mostly wasted time. Could be cool 40-60s, instead every random bs gets picked…
[Reply]
1
0
JamesonK
(1 hours ago)
Sick
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.010238
Mobile Version of Website
5 Comments
It’s crazy but all of the sudden I myself have this ,
urge to
Fudging Send it
It’s like these videos set the Trend to Send
Post a Comment