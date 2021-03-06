Video: Saturday Sends #5

Mar 6, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!

Want to be featured? Submit your send.


87 Comments

  • 115 1
 There's a fine line between making Fridays or Saturdays fame
  • 56 0
 Yes, but it's impressive how many great non-pro riders are out there. Some of those were quite impressive!
  • 29 0
 Friday fails should be moved to Monday, after we have all ridden, so we don't get those images in our heads during our weekend rides. Also, Send it Saturdays should be moved to Friday, to help us visualize success, so we can attempt our one foot drops.
  • 3 0
 I cam here for the hard tails and beer bellies.
  • 57 1
 Vertical video is still a fail
  • 8 4
 unless you have the new gopro mount!!!
  • 2 0
 you beat me to it.... Vertical Video Saturdays?
  • 1 0
 Rock rolls excluded tho
  • 45 0
 So can everyone do threes & flips now? Cos I'm still on my mannies ...
  • 5 0
 Seriously had the same thought! Though, as someone who spends a fair amount of time at the bike park in my back yard (Ruby Hill, Denver), the backflips and 3’s are not all that common.
  • 8 0
 Don't worry, these are all deepfakes, I made an endo the other day, 1987 called and asked for it back.
  • 38 0
 Just a casual no-hander lander thrown in there.
  • 13 0
 My heart almost stopped when i saw that. I thought they tried to sneak in a friday fail lol.
  • 3 0
 Impressed me the most, indeed.
  • 34 0
 I literally don't care how big or gnarly the send is, I just want to see people stoked as hell when they stay on their bike.
  • 33 0
 This is why I only ride on Saturday....
  • 2 0
 THIS is why I don't ride on Fridays!
  • 19 0
 Surely I missed episodes 2, 3 and 4?
  • 2 0
 Same question...
  • 5 0
 @okidou @ferenooo: the last few episodes never made it to the Pinkbike main page. You had to go to the YT channel.
  • 3 0
 @ODubhslaine: and I was waiting for them every saturdays! Good to know, thanks
  • 2 0
 @ODubhslaine: Ahhh ok thank you
  • 7 0
 @ODubhslaine: Well that's pretty silly but thanks for clearing that up!
  • 14 0
 Glad this made it back on the front page.
  • 11 0
 I’ve ridden grin and holler enough to know that the overshoot at 3:20 Is standard procedure for that jump
  • 11 0
 Saturday Saves should have followed Friday Fails.
  • 78 1
 We’re playing with the idea of Sunday Saves. Stay tuned!
  • 5 0
 @jasonlucas: Saturday Sends, Great! Sunday Saves, Greater!
  • 5 7
 @jasonlucas: some of the obvious intros that come to mind might offend the religious types amongst us. Tread carefully!
  • 26 0
 @plyawn: Won't they forgive him?
  • 17 3
 @jasonlucas: To the extent that religion has messed up our world to date, I wouldn't be too concerned with offending the God fearing religious type.
  • 13 0
 @RayDolor: and forgive us our shred passes as we forgive those that shred past against us
  • 4 1
 @plyawn: Am religious, and more than happy to laugh parodies. Lord knows he has a sense of humor ????
  • 9 0
 @jasonlucas: Thank you Lord for the gnar we are about to receive, may we keep the rubber side down and the shiny side up. Amen.
  • 4 0
 @An-Undocumented-Worker: if you've read "lamb" by christopher moore, you know that jesus and his best buddy biff have great senses of humor. it's my favorite gospel.
  • 3 0
 @RayDolor: followed by it's Motherf*&kn Monday ...
  • 1 1
 @plyawn: Why? Won't they just play with their plastic potato person and all will be forgiven...?
  • 10 0
 I used to think I could ride a bike.
  • 3 0
 Me too. Then I discovered Pinkbike.
  • 6 0
 Would it be possible to put ALL the vertical videos first, then ALL the horizontal videos after? Or vice versa? Crazy annoying to keep rotating the phone / table back and forth while watching !
  • 6 0
 That huck at 1:05... Yeeeow!
  • 6 0
 Damm! There are senders walking amongst us mortals. Nice.
  • 5 0
 1:44 was backflip into the space Smile
  • 2 1
 It looked like a 12 foot super lip. That guy had a ton of convidence and probably rides moto. I can't see how you would progress into a jump that big.
  • 3 0
 I wonder if anyone else noticed this: Only #1 and #5 have appeared on my Pinkbike feed. I see there are a few others on Youtube only..
  • 1 0
 What I love is that we all take pleasure in watching our mates stack it big time (providing they're unhurt of course!) and equally the elation of watching your mates conquer a line/jump/gap is also awesome! I think it's a bloke/mate thing.
  • 1 0
 "we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks". How about adding in gnarly climbs, and crazy descent sections too (saw a few of the latter in this vid which was awesome). I'd call those sends just as well.
  • 4 0
 Sends are incredible though fails are more relatable to me!
  • 3 0
 If I wanted to watch sends on yt I’d go to yt. Keep em posted to the site pb!
  • 2 0
 Ok, maybe someone already suggested!! But how about “Sunday Saved it”? I mean, we already have Friday fails and Saturday sends.
  • 1 0
 Friday makes me feel like a great rider then Saturday smashes any feeling of superiority i've ever had. So many riders out there that are infinitely better than I'll ever be, love this new mash up.
  • 3 0
 More stuff like 2:56 please
  • 2 0
 Yes. But in horizontal mode and reasonable angle.
  • 2 0
 some of these clips were a speed-wobble away from being viewed a day earlier
  • 2 0
 The only time my hands come off the bars, mid ride, is when things are heading for Friday viewing
  • 1 0
 Saturday Stomps and Sunday Stacks would be better for my mind. Starting weekend seeing all the things that could go wrong holds me back (being older and risk conscious)!
  • 1 0
 Friday fails had you thinking "woah people suck at riding bikes !!!", but then this... Seriously, some very good sends from "nobodies", congrates to all the senders !
  • 2 0
 1:58...I know that drop, dam good send.
  • 2 0
 2.02 what's the overhead walkway thing?
  • 1 0
 Skywalk in German Bikepark (Winterberg). Family activity while mom/dad is riding lol
www.erlebnisbergkappe.de/ausflug-freizeitaktivitaet-winterberg/familie-ausflug-sauerland
  • 1 0
 For sale, Transition Scout. Only selling as I have realised how s**t I really am.

Dang people are good!
  • 1 0
 Why aren't these pictures, and articles to read??? This is outrageous I'm gonna complain...
  • 1 0
 Stoked by Saturday Sends. Respect for Friday Fails (mostly). Where's the Sunday Saves?
  • 1 0
 Check out a reply from @jasonlucas elsewhere in these comments--turns out, it may be in the works already.
  • 1 0
 Wednesday Whips!
  • 1 0
 The gap at 47 seconds is a from a kid kinda local to me, only 13 years old, bloody impressive!
  • 2 0
 These were extra sendy
  • 3 2
 Love the intro animation.
  • 3 1
 Where's Remi?
  • 1 0
 Was that Levy again at 3:18? The legend grows...
  • 1 0
 3:14 looks a tad professional
  • 4 4
 I think this is my only issue with Saturday Sends. I know its new... so I want to provide some feedback. I prefer an equivalent to Friday Fails... meaning, I prefer everyday riders on mountain bikes. There are many in these segments, but just as many pro level, or non MTB cuts. I'm not interested in the back flips, 360s, and no handers. I want more regular rider sends, drops, and steeps.
  • 6 0
 @Baller7756: I agree, but on the other hand I'm not sure I could handle a compilation of r/MTB Baby's First Three Foot Gap posts. They still have to be somewhat impressive.
  • 2 0
 @Baller7756: Wagon wheel Wednesday
  • 3 0
 I think that's @reecewallace
  • 2 0
 @Baller7756: vast majority of riders don’t get their tires off the ground, let alone send it
  • 2 0
 @ahauck: No doubt that your statement is correct... but there are so many riders that the sheer numbers dictate that there are thousands "sending it" every week. The issue is if they are recording it, and if they are Pink Bikers or not.

Maybe an info splash on the screen would be cool too (a little rider, bike, and location info).
  • 1 0
 That was awesome! Much more engagement then ff
  • 1 0
 nothing makes me smile quite like the DH bike coil bind chirp!
  • 1 0
 #fullsendsonly
