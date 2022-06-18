Video: Saturday Sends #54

Jun 18, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Saturday, which means it's time to watch the best sends from the past two weeks!

Saturday Sends is presented by Earshots.

Send it wherever you are on your next ride with your favourite tunes supplied by Earshots wireless earphones. With our patented Magnetic Earlock™, Earshots won't dislodge, distract or fall out while you're how ever many feet in the air. Shop now, with free global shipping and a 30 day returns with no questions asked, inject some world class audio into your next ride.






Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Saturday Sends Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Transition Announces New Lightweight eMTB... But You'll Have to Wait For It
79254 views
Marine Cabirou Broke 3 Vertebrae at the Leogang DH World Cup
61025 views
First Look: Actofive's CNC-Machined Signature Cranks Are a Work Of German Art
47858 views
First Ride: Marzocchi's New Bomber Air Shock
44008 views
Interview: 17 Year Old Bikepacks 250km a Day to Race the EWS
36404 views
Final Results from the Leogang XC World Cup 2022
35570 views
Bike Check: Innes Graham's Nukeproof Giga
28610 views
The 2022 Canyon Lux World Cup is Still an Unapologetically Sharp-Edged XC Race Bike
28145 views

5 Comments

  • 3 0
 How do I submit my own send?
  • 1 0
 Just send it! To PB.
  • 1 0
 There’s a link right below the video:

pinkbike.link/saturdaysendsubmit
  • 2 0
 @Reno233: it says requested url does not exist Frown
  • 1 0
 @:46 looked more like a save to me...





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010027
Mobile Version of Website