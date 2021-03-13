Pinkbike.com
Video: Saturday Sends #6
Mar 13, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!
6 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
funkzander
(17 mins ago)
wow. there is some pro material in there! nuts
[Reply]
2
0
teepea
(20 mins ago)
I love Saturday sends.
[Reply]
1
0
elli
(16 mins ago)
F**k! Everyone is Evel Knievel.
[Reply]
1
0
mountaincross
(9 mins ago)
Look! Up in the sky. It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a Session
[Reply]
1
0
chriskneeland
(5 mins ago)
Best thing about Saturday send is all the new build ideas.
[Reply]
1
0
wheelsmith
(14 mins ago)
Six Sends
[Reply]
