Video: Saturday Sends #6

Mar 13, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!

Want to be featured? Submit your send.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Saturday Sends


6 Comments

  • 2 0
 wow. there is some pro material in there! nuts
  • 2 0
 I love Saturday sends.
  • 1 0
 F**k! Everyone is Evel Knievel.
  • 1 0
 Look! Up in the sky. It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a Session
  • 1 0
 Best thing about Saturday send is all the new build ideas.
  • 1 0
 Six Sends

