Video: Saturday Sends #7

Mar 20, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!

Want to be featured? Submit your send.





18 Comments

  • 12 0
 Tree check survivor for the win!
  • 2 0
 Saturday Saves!
  • 3 0
 that was savage!!!
  • 2 0
 Winner of the week for sure.
  • 5 0
 Got nervous for a second at 2:00 thinking it was a rider following behind and about to die a gruesome death via case. It was a drone... false alarm...
  • 3 0
 Should be Friday sends and Monday fails. Friday your optimistic about sending weekend, come Monday you failed. More work and beat up from sends that didn’t pan out over the weekend.
  • 1 0
 Doesn't quite have that ring that only alliteration can bring.
  • 1 0
 Monday Mopeds.
  • 2 0
 Do a lot of people ride with a deathgrip? Will it make me faster or more likely to crash?
  • 3 0
 both Smile
  • 1 0
 Is the same feature in both Friday Fails and Saturday Sends this week? Someone cases a step up in FF and then sends it, but it has a covering on the landing.
  • 2 0
 Man that mid air tree clip could have gone bad...
  • 3 1
 Day 6 of asking for Sunday Saves
  • 1 0
 Can we have Sunday surprise? The concept would be to mix sends with fails so we have no idea what’s coming.
  • 1 0
 A lot of great riding this week, nicely done!
  • 1 0
 75% of these were almost Friday Fails.
  • 1 0
 If you park a car under a jump, don't stop a car length short.
  • 1 1
 Freeride is a live!

