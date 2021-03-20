Pinkbike.com
Video: Saturday Sends #7
Mar 20, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!
Posted In:
Videos
Saturday Sends
18 Comments
Score
Time
12
0
Lasse2000
(1 hours ago)
Tree check survivor for the win!
[Reply]
2
0
Sebastes
(1 hours ago)
Saturday Saves!
[Reply]
3
0
panchocampbell
(1 hours ago)
that was savage!!!
[Reply]
2
0
mi-bike
(26 mins ago)
Winner of the week for sure.
[Reply]
5
0
Bermie-Sanders
(1 hours ago)
Got nervous for a second at 2:00 thinking it was a rider following behind and about to die a gruesome death via case. It was a drone... false alarm...
[Reply]
3
0
trollhunter
(50 mins ago)
Should be Friday sends and Monday fails. Friday your optimistic about sending weekend, come Monday you failed. More work and beat up from sends that didn’t pan out over the weekend.
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(27 mins ago)
Doesn't quite have that ring that only alliteration can bring.
[Reply]
1
0
CantClimb
(5 mins ago)
Monday Mopeds.
[Reply]
2
0
unclesomebody
(1 hours ago)
Do a lot of people ride with a deathgrip? Will it make me faster or more likely to crash?
[Reply]
3
0
edparry
(26 mins ago)
both
[Reply]
1
0
mwart
(17 mins ago)
Is the same feature in both Friday Fails and Saturday Sends this week? Someone cases a step up in FF and then sends it, but it has a covering on the landing.
[Reply]
2
0
slimboyjim
(1 hours ago)
Man that mid air tree clip could have gone bad...
[Reply]
3
1
theoskar57
(27 mins ago)
Day 6 of asking for Sunday Saves
[Reply]
1
0
ryan83
(11 mins ago)
Can we have Sunday surprise? The concept would be to mix sends with fails so we have no idea what’s coming.
[Reply]
1
0
SLBIKES
(1 hours ago)
A lot of great riding this week, nicely done!
[Reply]
1
0
jlavietes
(36 mins ago)
75% of these were almost Friday Fails.
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(20 mins ago)
If you park a car under a jump, don't stop a car length short.
[Reply]
1
1
daveg2
(31 mins ago)
Freeride is a live!
[Reply]
