Video: Saturday Sends #70

Apr 29, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's Saturday, which means it's time to watch the best sends from the past two weeks!





Posted In:
Videos Saturday Sends


Must Read This Week
The Final Randoms - Sea Otter 2023
55873 views
Randoms Round 4 - Sea Otter 2023
53454 views
Orange's New Bike Has a Built in Filing Cabinet - Sea Otter 2023
52833 views
First Ride: The New GT Sensor Loses Weight, Gains Travel
48841 views
Randoms Round 3 - Sea Otter 2023
45398 views
Review: TruTune Suspension Inserts Unlock More Travel
45053 views
Bike Check: Nino Schurter's Custom 10-Time World Champion Scott Spark RC
40788 views
Results: Lourdes DH World Cup Test Event
36856 views

4 Comments

  • 4 0
 "Was that it?!"
  • 1 0
 Hard to send it after yesterday's Friday fails.
  • 3 0
 One front flip mixed with a minute of "meh".
  • 1 0
 It's nice to see the Sends back. Sunday Saves up next?
Sends have always been outnumbered by Fails. How many Fails does it take to make a send?





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.361382
Mobile Version of Website