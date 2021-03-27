Video: Saturday Sends #8

Mar 27, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!

Want to be featured? Submit your send.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Saturday Sends


Must Read This Week
Throwback Thursday Quiz: Can You Guess these Retro Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
124598 views
Mountain Biker Stabbed by Hiker After Right of Way Dispute
112121 views
Review: The 2021 Specialized Turbo Levo is the New Benchmark
108466 views
First Look: SRAM Releases GX Eagle AXS Wireless Electronic Drivetrain
64235 views
Nerding Out: The Most Successful Enduro Bikes
56478 views
How to Pump Your Bike, According to Physics
54651 views
Ship Stuck in Suez Canal May Further Contribute to Bike Parts Shortage
48155 views
First Look: The New Last Cinto is a German Made, All-Mountain Lightweight
42920 views

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 It goes to show how insane the abundance of good riding on the internet is that one of my main takeaways from the video is that the purple flowers at the 40 seconds in look very nice. Huge sends are just the new norm
  • 2 0
 When you borrow your friend's bike and he tells you to return it clean..
  • 1 0
 Are those Cortes Planks at 2.50? Those jumps are insane!
  • 1 0
 Sunset road gap at :47 = AMAZING!!! Nice work!
  • 1 0
 1:49: Saturday saves. Wink

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007691
Mobile Version of Website