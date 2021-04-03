Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Saturday Sends #9
Apr 3, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!
Want to be featured?
Submit your send
.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Saturday Sends
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess these Hardtails From Their Silhouettes?
120407 views
[April Fools, Kinda] Pivot Cycles to Produce the Grim Donut V2
68247 views
[April Fools] Quiz: Can You Guess These DH Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
65216 views
BMX Pro Corey Walsh Comes Out As One of the First Openly Gay Male Cyclists
53283 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Goes Even Bigger in 'Slate Line'
48732 views
Round Up: The Best April Fools From the Cycling World
46438 views
Video: Celebrating Larger Riders in 'All Bodies on Bikes'
41102 views
Shimano Granted Patent Related to Wireless Electronic Shifting & Dropper Post
38935 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
SoerenFromHamburg
(38 mins ago)
Saturday after Saturday leaves me stunnend what a ridiculously huge amount of talent (and craziness) there is amongst all these unknown amateur riders out there.
[Reply]
6
1
allmtnshreder
(50 mins ago)
The is a thin line between being featured Friday versus Saturday.
[Reply]
6
0
jackalope
(44 mins ago)
Given the magnitude of a lot of those moves, it's more like Friday Fatalities if you bodge it up. All these sends are impressive, but that slo-mo Tunny drop at the end makes me involuntarily pee a little bit. Mad respeckt
[Reply]
1
0
DoubleCrownAddict
(4 mins ago)
Luca's jump might have been a great send but instead his drivetrain failed him and it was a Sunday Shimano fail.
www.pinkbike.com/u/DoubleCrownAddict/blog/derailleur-failure-and-why-its-time-to-evolve-beyond-them.html
[Reply]
4
0
Philt32
(50 mins ago)
Anyone got a discount code for those skills?
[Reply]
2
0
Philt32
(46 mins ago)
2.26....bottomed out or broke??
[Reply]
1
0
2pi
(46 mins ago)
First Kurwa in Saturday Sends ?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007472
Mobile Version of Website
7 Comments
www.pinkbike.com/u/DoubleCrownAddict/blog/derailleur-failure-and-why-its-time-to-evolve-beyond-them.html
Post a Comment