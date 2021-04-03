Video: Saturday Sends #9

Apr 3, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Fridays are for the fails but on Saturdays, we want to celebrate the riders landing large gaps, drops, and tricks. Sit back and enjoy some sends!

Want to be featured? Submit your send.





7 Comments

  • 7 0
 Saturday after Saturday leaves me stunnend what a ridiculously huge amount of talent (and craziness) there is amongst all these unknown amateur riders out there.
  • 6 1
 The is a thin line between being featured Friday versus Saturday.
  • 6 0
 Given the magnitude of a lot of those moves, it's more like Friday Fatalities if you bodge it up. All these sends are impressive, but that slo-mo Tunny drop at the end makes me involuntarily pee a little bit. Mad respeckt
  • 1 0
 Luca's jump might have been a great send but instead his drivetrain failed him and it was a Sunday Shimano fail.

www.pinkbike.com/u/DoubleCrownAddict/blog/derailleur-failure-and-why-its-time-to-evolve-beyond-them.html
  • 4 0
 Anyone got a discount code for those skills?
  • 2 0
 2.26....bottomed out or broke??
  • 1 0
 First Kurwa in Saturday Sends ? Smile

