Video: Save, Send or Fail?

Jan 1, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  


Will it be a save? Will it be a send? Will it be a fail? Try to guess the result of each clip as they unfold!






Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Saturday Sends Sunday Saves


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,055 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[Updated: Hugo Marini Departs Commencal Muc Off] Racing Rumours: A Complete Timeline of Announced 2024 Team Moves
67246 views
Pinkbike's Ultimate 2023 Bike Nerd Quiz
64892 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
64072 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Product of the Year Winner
45556 views
The Top 10 Highest Rated MTB Trails on Trailforks in 2023
44353 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Value Product of the Year Winner
40149 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Suspension Product of the Year Winner
35895 views
2023 Pinkbike Awards: Value Bike of the Year Winner
34192 views

4 Comments
  • 5 0
 #1 rule for running a successful, profitable business: Listen to your customer.

Bravo Pinkbike!
  • 1 0
 Same here, great combo Pinkbike!
  • 2 0
 Rage Rover ads, does everyone get a raise?
  • 2 1
 I just answer "yes" every time and am still undefeated.







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.024403
Mobile Version of Website