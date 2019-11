Christoffer grew up on a BMX, so you'll rarely see him with both wheels on the ground

Teamwork makes the dream work.

It's September and the days are getting shorter. After a couple of weeks with rain, the weather finally cooperated so we went on a mission. We went out without any plan. Basically, Christoffer just rode the stuff he wanted to ride and this is what we came up with. Enjoy!Riding: Christoffer Van Kuilj Video: Peter Eriksson Photos: Philip Alexandersson Words: Alexander Bäckvall S/O: DETHLIFE,