Video: Chasing A Bear & Shredding Bike Park at Sun Peaks With Jesse Melamed, Remi Gauvin, Miranda Miller & Lee Jackson

Remi and Miranda were headed to Sun Peaks Bike Park for opening weekend and I made the last-minute call to jump in their van and tag along, I was stoked I did!This was the first time I have ridden here and it did not disappoint. What makes it so good? There are smooth, fun beginner trails, and then there are fast, fun, and rowdy expert trails. The builders did a good job creating flow trails that work at really high speed! It is also rare to find dirt like this in a bike park. It had raw and natural and it had perfect berms and jumps. What more could you ask for! Definitely going to make the trip out here again!