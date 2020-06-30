Video: Chasing A Bear & Shredding Bike Park at Sun Peaks With Jesse Melamed, Remi Gauvin, Miranda Miller & Lee Jackson

Jun 30, 2020
by Jesse Melamed  


Remi and Miranda were headed to Sun Peaks Bike Park for opening weekend and I made the last-minute call to jump in their van and tag along, I was stoked I did!

This was the first time I have ridden here and it did not disappoint. What makes it so good? There are smooth, fun beginner trails, and then there are fast, fun, and rowdy expert trails. The builders did a good job creating flow trails that work at really high speed! It is also rare to find dirt like this in a bike park. It had raw and natural and it had perfect berms and jumps. What more could you ask for! Definitely going to make the trip out here again!


Sun Peaks Bike Park mountain biking trails

Sun Peaks Bike Park

Videos


8 Comments

  • 5 0
 bearly saw him!
  • 3 0
 Oh god it was a baby bear. Was waiting for momma to come ripping down the trail!
  • 3 0
 This video is basically what I imagine when I think of Canada.
  • 3 0
 Stoked you guys had fun and managed to remain uneaten by the locals!
  • 1 0
 Sun Peaks is unreal when the dirt has moisture in it, well its damn fun dusty too! That Slayer is so quiet!
  • 1 0
 #GNARDINGER
  • 1 0
 Yet another KICKA** video from JM ! That scream he saw that bear LOLOL
  • 1 0
 obscene fun

