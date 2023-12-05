Video: Schralping Masterclass with Texi in 'Heavy Machinery'

Dec 5, 2023
by YT Industries  

Words: YT Industries

After a long season of racing the EDR what does off-season look like for Texi? Shredding more bikes of course.

Join MOB athlete Christian 'Texi' Textor as he takes his custom digger inspired CAPRA back to his trails, to rip some local laps.

photo

photo
photo

For more information on the YT Mob click here

11 Comments
  • 3 0
 How do you think berms were created before people started building flow trails? Tires are excellent tools for shaping and packing in the dirt. Plus, that level of riding is just way more fun.
  • 4 0
 Texi's the man! Boy I miss Moi Moi TV's race coverage, wonder how the 2024 season will be.
  • 2 0
 This was like Metal Monday...till it wasn't
  • 4 2
 Where is the Pinkbike advent calendar?
  • 2 0
 Cool video I liked the music in the first half better!
  • 1 0
 Sick paintjob and great riding. Schralp on Texi!
  • 8 8
 Schralping is worse than braiding and rock stacking.
  • 3 2
 No
  • 5 3
 Trail builders and people that work on them shralp. Trail builders don’t braid.
  • 16 4
 sounds like something someone who sucks at cornering would say
  • 4 4
 Can we get upvote/downvote buttons for posts too?







