Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Places Directory
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: Schralping Masterclass with Texi in 'Heavy Machinery'
Dec 5, 2023
by
YT Industries
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
11 Comments
Words: YT Industries
After a long season of racing the EDR what does off-season look like for Texi? Shredding more bikes of course.
Join
MOB
athlete Christian 'Texi' Textor as he takes his custom digger inspired CAPRA back to his trails, to rip some local laps.
For more information on the YT Mob
click here
Posted In:
Videos
VOD
YT Industries
Author Info:
YTIndustries
Member since Jan 8, 2014
94 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Greg Minnaar Off Santa Cruz & Reportedly on Norco for 2024
75568 views
Review: 2023 Transition Smuggler - The Little Ripper
59648 views
A Closer Look at Haven Mercer's Mechanical Automatic Transmission Concept
51596 views
ARC8's Prototype Downhill Bike Uses a Sliding Shock Mount
42548 views
Pinkbike Poll: What's Your Ideal Two Bike Quiver?
40358 views
First Look: The $865 Push SV8 Coil Shock
40295 views
Check Out: Waterproof Shoes, A Clever Hip Pack, Wireless Dropper Post, & More
36288 views
Review: Atherton 130.X - The Lugged Carbon Cruiser
35794 views
11 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
3
0
Chonky13
(32 mins ago)
How do you think berms were created before people started building flow trails? Tires are excellent tools for shaping and packing in the dirt. Plus, that level of riding is just way more fun.
[Reply]
4
0
nerds-on-dirt-mtb
(28 mins ago)
Texi's the man! Boy I miss Moi Moi TV's race coverage, wonder how the 2024 season will be.
[Reply]
2
0
ReformedRoadie
(16 mins ago)
This was like Metal Monday...till it wasn't
[Reply]
4
2
agnostic
(37 mins ago)
Where is the Pinkbike advent calendar?
[Reply]
2
0
michaelheinrich
(15 mins ago)
Cool video I liked the music in the first half better!
[Reply]
1
0
prolllo
(4 mins ago)
Sick paintjob and great riding. Schralp on Texi!
[Reply]
8
8
krka73
(55 mins ago)
Schralping is worse than braiding and rock stacking.
[Reply]
3
2
Tmackstab
(54 mins ago)
No
[Reply]
5
3
birdsandtrees
(53 mins ago)
Trail builders and people that work on them shralp. Trail builders don’t braid.
[Reply]
16
4
Jer3myF
(52 mins ago)
sounds like something someone who sucks at cornering would say
[Reply]
4
4
pinkbert
(52 mins ago)
Can we get upvote/downvote buttons for posts too?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.028996
Mobile Version of Website