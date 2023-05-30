Video: SCOR Team Riding Chile’s Volcanic Glaciers

Words: Scor

After two weeks on the road, the crew has been treated to the many soils and views that Chile has to offer.Huilo Huilo offers groomed bike park trails, loamy steeps, and soft volcanic earth.The difference in Huilo Huilo’s alpine terrain is attributed to the formidable glacier which sits above the rideable terrain, much to Ludo’s delight (it reminds him of his homeland).Josh warms up with a few fast plants at the pump track and then tackles the berms and jumps of El Traro, the bike park’s machine-built flow trail.Ludo dives headfirst down Bagual, a steep and loose black ribbon down the mountainside.The two then converge for a shred session below the glacier, undeterred by gale force winds.Not to be missed is Ludo wrapping up the trip with an eloquent soliloquy, Josh tumbling down the slope while hiking up, and an epic photo montage to end it all.Until next time, dear viewer!