Video: Scotland Rocks For Trials Riding

Aug 28, 2018
by Adam McGuire  

Myself and Ali Clarkson headed out for a few days travelling around Scotland, trying to find natural terrain to ride trials on. We started in Ullapool in the North of Scotland and worked our way back towards Glasgow. Over the 2 days we found plenty of locations that did not disappoint. Since moving to Scotland 5 years ago, Ali has quickly fallen in love with the Scottish Highlands and tries to get out and explore as much as he can, usually on the MTB.

"It's been a dream of mine to be able to travel and explore more of Scotland, ever since I moved here it's captivated me with it's beauty. Sunlight motorhomes made my goal easier to achieve with the lending of the T69L which allowed me to have all my comforts in one drivable package."






7 Comments

  • + 1
 Good effort getting on the Pink Bike home page Ads. Welcome to the club!
  • - 1
 So that's where Danny Mc's old bike went. 24 inch Street trials bike for natural trials riding. Interesting combination
  • + 1
 Its a 26".
  • + 1
 Yes Ali!!
  • + 1
 Awesome video!
  • - 3
 Nobody rides trials bruh
  • + 1
 hahaha

