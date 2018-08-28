Video: Scotland Rocks For Trials Riding

Myself and Ali Clarkson headed out for a few days travelling around Scotland, trying to find natural terrain to ride trials on. We started in Ullapool in the North of Scotland and worked our way back towards Glasgow. Over the 2 days we found plenty of locations that did not disappoint. Since moving to Scotland 5 years ago, Ali has quickly fallen in love with the Scottish Highlands and tries to get out and explore as much as he can, usually on the MTB."It's been a dream of mine to be able to travel and explore more of Scotland, ever since I moved here it's captivated me with it's beauty. Sunlight motorhomes made my goal easier to achieve with the lending of the T69L which allowed me to have all my comforts in one drivable package."