Video: Scott Markewitz & Richie Schley Recreate an Iconic Photo in 'Ode to the Cover Shot'

Watch as Scott Markewitz and Richie Schley recreate the 1997 Bike Magazine Photo Annual cover 25 years later.
|This was a serious taste of nostalgia going back to the early days of pioneering new zones in Freeriding. It was wild to stand in Grand Junction and literally be able to make out Richie's tire tracks that had seen 25 years of weather and were still faint on this rad line that had only been ridden once.—Derek Westerlund / Founder and Director Freeride Entertainment
Directed by Derek Westerlund
Cinematography by @hortonfilms @jpfilms
Edited by Aidan Croskrey
Produced by Freerider.TV
/ Freeride Entertainment