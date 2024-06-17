Video: Scott Ransom vs Orbea Rallon - Which Lightweight Enduro Bike Is Best?



Though I rode the Ransom in the rock and dust of Spain (pictured) I tested both bikes extensively in the mud and roots of Scotland, mostly using my local trails in the Tweed Valley. This allowed me to compare them directly to one another - sometimes riding both bikes on the same trails on the same day. It also made it possible to get a sense of how they stack up against other modern enduro bikes. I had both bikes on test simultaneously for two months so I often faced the dilemma of which to take out. It's a tough job, I know.



I rode them on a wide range of terrain, including steep climbs that are more often pushed than ridden, rocky downhill tracks (e.g. "Classic" and Matador"), bermy trail centers and plenty of tight rooty tech.



Seb Stott

Location: Tweed Valley, Scotland

Age: 31

Height: 6'3" / 191cm

Inseam: 37" / 93cm

Weight: 187 lbs / 85 kg, kitted

