Video: A Scottish Highlands Fish and Chips Run for Joe Barnes

Jun 10, 2020
by Joe Barnes  

Joe's local chip shop has become a pilgrimage for many these days. But when you get there and the gates are shut it's a heartbreak situation. Cereal in the "pool" it is then!
Enjoy a nice evening in the Scottish Highlands.

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 haha, so lucky to have dust at Fort William.

Those water bars, all over the highland walkers paths... I thought, e-bike rear wheel munching heaven right there. Pedal up, push down bikes Wink
  • 1 0
 Personally not a big fan of Sammys fish suppers. But their sweetie selection is top notch.

