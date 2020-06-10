Pinkbike.com
Video: A Scottish Highlands Fish and Chips Run for Joe Barnes
Jun 10, 2020
by
Joe Barnes
Joe's local chip shop has become a pilgrimage for many these days. But when you get there and the gates are shut it's a heartbreak situation. Cereal in the "pool" it is then!
Enjoy a nice evening in the Scottish Highlands.
Videos
Riding Videos
Joe Barnes
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
betsie
(51 mins ago)
haha, so lucky to have dust at Fort William.
Those water bars, all over the highland walkers paths... I thought, e-bike rear wheel munching heaven right there. Pedal up, push down bikes
[Reply]
1
0
felimocl
(42 mins ago)
Personally not a big fan of Sammys fish suppers. But their sweetie selection is top notch.
[Reply]
