Video: The Trippin Fellas' Go On A Scottish Adventure With 125cc Motos - Episode 1

Sep 12, 2018
by Trippin Fellaz  

Scotland, the land of the midges and rain but also home to some of the best coastal 125cc terrain the world has to offer! Who could say no to a moto - ride - adventure extravaganza on some of the finest hunks of junk £500 could buy!

Trippin - Scottish Moto

Trippin - Scottish Moto

Trippin - Scottish Moto

Trippin - Scottish Moto

Trippin - Scottish Moto

Trippin - Scottish Moto

Trippin - Scottish Moto


2 Comments

  • + 1
 Just curious how well the rear hub would hold up at highway speeds?
  • + 1
 love scotland, hate the midges ;-)

