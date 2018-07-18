Video: Scott's Female Ambassadors Get Stoked In Sierra Nevada - She's Out There

In our “She’s Out There” series, we followed our athletes in different sports to show the diversity of women out there who inspire us every day through their own interpretation of our NO SHORTCUTS way of life. In Episode 1, we head to Spain where the ladies shred the Sierra Nevada mountain range in Andalucia.
Karen comes from Germany, is a mother of two and has been living from mountain biking for almost 30 years. Lorraine is a former Canadian DH champion. She loves exploring remote places and sending it sideways on big jumps. Monet is the youngest of the group. She lives in the UK and splits her time between riding bikes and working as a freelance graphic designer.
|That’s one of the best things about riding with Karen and Lorraine. I can learn so much from them, on every new ride. They’ve been doing it for such a long time and they’re both still having so much fun, they’re both still shredding.”—Monet Adams, SCOTT Ambassador
Video: Shaperideshoot
Photos: Gaudenz Danuser
