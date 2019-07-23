Video: Brendan Fairclough & Scotty Laughland Go Big at Bike Park Wales - GoPro Track Down S1 EP2

Jul 23, 2019
by GoPro  

Right now the UK mountain bike scene is booming and Bike Park Wales is a centre part of that. For episode two, watch while he heads to Bike Park Wales with Brendan Fairclough (and some sheep) to find out more about this thriving UK mountain bike scene.

Follow along with GoPro athlete and all-around bloody good chap, Scotty Laughland, as he explores trails, trail networks, and the local scene in our new five-part series: Track Down. Where will his GoPro travel with him this season? Europe. Did you catch Episode 1? Check it out.



Join in with the Track Down Contest

To celebrate the launch of the GoPro Track Down series we want to see where your favourite trails and the world’s best riding destinations are. Ride, capture & submit your favourite trail… for a chance to WIN a GoPro Prize Pack.

We have Five (5) GoPro Prize Packs up for grabs. For your chance to win simply submit your top to bottom Trail POV Video:

Entry Requirements:
All entries must feature trails that are listed on Trailforks.

Contest Dates: July 10, 2019 - September 6, 2019

Need some inspiration? Here's The Privateer Adam Price's submission from his time Fox Testing in the Lousa Bike Park, Portugal:

Go Pro Top To Bottom POV Trail

by pinkbikeaudience
Views: 1,367    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


THE PRIZES


Five (5) GoPro Prize Packs each containing:

- GoPro HERO7 Black cameras
- GoPro Sports Kits
- Dual Battery Charger
- Pro Bike Seat Rail Mount
- GoPro Seeker Sportpack



HOW TO ENTER


1. Film a MTB Top To Bottom Trail POV themed footage using your GoPro camera.
2. Export your final edit.
3. Upload your video to Trailforks
4. Submit your entry to the Contest Page




Regions in Article
BikePark Wales

Posted In:
Videos Gopro Track Down GoPro Brendan Fairclough Scotty Laughland Sponsored


