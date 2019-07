Video: Scotty Laughland & Geoff Gulevich Ride La Palma's Insane Trails - GoPro Track Down S1 EP1

Join in with the Track Down Contest

Follow along with GoPro athlete and all-around bloody good chap, Scotty Laughland, as he explores trails, trail networks, and the local scene in our new five-part series: Track Down. Where will his GoPro travel with him this season? Europe.For episode one he heads to the island of La Palma with Geoff Gulevich to ride the one of a kind trails.To celebrate the launch of the GoPro Track Down series we want to see where your favourite trails and the world’s best riding destinations are. Ride, capture & submit your favourite trail… for a chance to WIN a GoPro Prize Pack.We have Five (5) GoPro Prize Packs up for grabs. For your chance to win simply submit your top to bottom Trail POV Video:All entries must feature trails that are listed on Trailforks.July 10, 2019 - September 6, 2019Need some inspiration? Here's The Privateer Adam Price's submission from his time Fox Testing in the Lousa Bike Park , Portugal:Five (5) GoPro Prize Packs each containing:- GoPro HERO7 Black cameras- GoPro Sports Kits- Dual Battery Charger- Pro Bike Seat Rail Mount- GoPro Seeker Sportpack