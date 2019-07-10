Video: Scotty Laughland & Geoff Gulevich Ride La Palma's Insane Trails - GoPro Track Down S1 EP1

Jul 10, 2019
by GoPro  


Follow along with GoPro athlete and all-around bloody good chap, Scotty Laughland, as he explores trails, trail networks, and the local scene in our new five-part series: Track Down. Where will his GoPro travel with him this season? Europe.

For episode one he heads to the island of La Palma with Geoff Gulevich to ride the one of a kind trails.




Join in with the Track Down Contest

To celebrate the launch of the GoPro Track Down series we want to see where your favourite trails and the world’s best riding destinations are. Ride, capture & submit your favourite trail… for a chance to WIN a GoPro Prize Pack.

We have Five (5) GoPro Prize Packs up for grabs. For your chance to win simply submit your top to bottom Trail POV Video:

Entry Requirements:
All entries must feature trails that are listed on Trailforks.

Contest Dates: July 10, 2019 - September 6, 2019

Need some inspiration? Here's The Privateer Adam Price's submission from his time Fox Testing in the Lousa Bike Park, Portugal:

Go Pro Top To Bottom POV Trail

by pinkbikeaudience
Views: 113    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


THE PRIZES


Five (5) GoPro Prize Packs each containing:

- GoPro HERO7 Black cameras
- GoPro Sports Kits
- Dual Battery Charger
- Pro Bike Seat Rail Mount
- GoPro Seeker Sportpack



HOW TO ENTER


1. Film a MTB Top To Bottom Trail POV themed footage using your GoPro camera.
2. Export your final edit.
3. Upload your video to Trailforks
4. Submit your entry to the Contest Page




3 Comments

  • + 1
 I recall all the trails in the video from our Winter '19 trip to La Palma. Not the easiest bike destination to travel to from BC's Interior, but so worth it. Trails are mostly advanced and seem endless in length. You can easily spend a week of riding without hitting the same trail twice. Surreal experience dropping in at almost 3000m elevation, looking out at the Atlantic Ocean with nothing in-between you and the East Coast of America. Amenities are great, including fantastic restaurants and accommodation. Puerto Naos seems to be the hotspot for the MTB scene, personally I preferred Los Llanos for a less touristy feel and old town flair. Check out www.lapalmafreeride.com for the island's best bike shuttle options.
  • + 1
 @Geot74 Love your sunglasses, they look so retro! BTW I asked my wife's hand in La Palma on the sunset, the beach in Puerto Naos the west side of the island is perfectly positioned: www.canarieslive.com/la-palma
  • + 1
 Gully looking fierce in the Pit Vipers

Post a Comment



