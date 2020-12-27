Video: Scotty Laughland's Summer at Home in Scotland

Dec 27, 2020
by Scott Laughland  

My summer at home, this was the first time in maybe 15 years that I've not travelled anywhere other than Scotland to ride or race my bike.

On my doorstep, I've discovered more trails than ever this summer! Stirling is incredibly accessible from most parts of Scotland and with a diverse mix of trails so I wanted to create a short edit showcasing how lucky I am to live where I do. Editing this for me was a reminder of just how good summer is...


A memorable night spent at the top of Ben Ledi, we'd timed it perfectly arriving at the top as the sun was beginning to set out west over the Arrochar Alps, there wasn't a breath of wind and the sky lit up beautifully.


Dropping off the top of Ben Ledi, looking down over my hometown of Stirling.


Cambusbarron has a real mix of trails, it's a fun place to head for an evening and is incredible easy to lap out.


The last hip on the Cambusbarron, downhill trail, this is a classic in the area and has been there for as long as I've been riding.


Dumyat Hill has been my local go to for the last 15 years of my riding career and today it's still a favourite.

Videography and Photography - Glen Thomson

Regions in Article
Scotland

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Scotty Laughland


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 looks a mint location....always cool to see Scott riding fast. ahhh those summer nights...bring them back
  • 1 0
 Scotty Scott Scott

Post a Comment



