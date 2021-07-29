Video: Scouting the Oregon Coast with Hannah Bergemann & Transition

Jul 29, 2021
by Transition Bikes  

Last winter, amidst all the rain and snow of Bellingham, we decided to head south to the Oregon coast in search of better weather and ripping trails.

Our first destination was Pacific City, where we met up with Josh from Bros. and Hoes Landscaping. We were lucky enough to ride his private system of trails that consisted of flowy machine built trails, jump lines, and raw loam tracks - the perfect terrain for the Scout.


After a day of riding, and an evening of hitting the dunes, we drove to seaside Oregon where we had high hopes of becoming surfing legends within a day. Once our spirits had been sufficiently broken down in the seaside surf, we peeled off our wetsuits in favor of biking clothes, and went for a pedal at the Klootchy Creek Trails.


On our way back to Bellingham we stopped for a quick ride at Capitol Forest where we encountered the exact weather we were trying to escape. Once we hiked through the snow we had a very wet final lap before we returned to Bellingham.


Collectively filmed by TR Characters

TR Characters:
Skye Schillhammer (Marketing)
Hannah Bergemann (Marketing)
Drew Arnold (Sales)
Oliver Parish (Photographer)

Posted In:
Videos Transition Hannah Bergemann


9 Comments

  • 9 0
 Rad piece Transition folks!
HEYY YOOU GUUU-UYS
Please, more about this amazing 'private system of trails' Is this tempting terrain a place people can (pay to) go like an Oregon Coast Gravity Park, or is it just for the coolest of the cool kids? Cheers!
  • 5 0
 I miss a wet Oregon. Let’s hope for some rain soon.
  • 1 0
 What an article. First riding location is private, so who cares? Second location is currently closed per Tralforks, has a whopping 6 miles or so of trails, and received literally three words of coverage ("went for a pedal") and no photos. Third location is neither Oregon nor coastal. If this were an just amateur trip report on MTBR it would leave me questioning the point. As "professional" content its sort of pathetic.
  • 6 3
 if we could just get rid of Portland and the CHAZ crowd Oregon would be the best state.
  • 1 0
 I would also include the ruling elites in Salem.
  • 1 0
 Josh and Arica are the best of people with the best trails. And good lord can Arica make the most amazing food! Like the trails are dope, but the food might almost be better.
  • 2 0
 Ugh, seeing Haystack rock never gets old.
  • 2 0
 Klootchy!
  • 1 0
 HB is such a boss.

