Video: Scrub-Off (But Mostly A Crash Reel) - Crankworx Innsbruck 2022
Jun 20, 2022
Pinkbike Originals
Scrubbing is a skill that the fastest riders in the world have spent years perfecting. Go low, go fast, how hard can it be? Watch all the scrubbing action from this year's Scrub-Off from Innsbruck.
6 Comments
Score
Time
7
0
TurboTorsten
(17 mins ago)
wrong video
[Reply]
3
0
bicyclelifestyle
(16 mins ago)
Came for scrubs, got raw DH instead. Not mad.
[Reply]
2
0
PHX77
(16 mins ago)
You posted the same video from 2-3 articles ago
[Reply]
2
0
mad1at0
(8 mins ago)
Scrub that link
www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbuYWnBjOqE
[Reply]
1
0
browner
(11 mins ago)
At least could have been Rick Astley
[Reply]
1
0
netposer
(5 mins ago)
Wow, where you at Outside?
[Reply]
6 Comments