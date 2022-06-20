Video: Scrub-Off (But Mostly A Crash Reel) - Crankworx Innsbruck 2022

Jun 20, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Scrubbing is a skill that the fastest riders in the world have spent years perfecting. Go low, go fast, how hard can it be? Watch all the scrubbing action from this year's Scrub-Off from Innsbruck.





Posted In:
Videos Crankworx Pinkbike Originals


6 Comments

  • 7 0
 wrong video
  • 3 0
 Came for scrubs, got raw DH instead. Not mad.
  • 2 0
 You posted the same video from 2-3 articles ago
  • 1 0
 At least could have been Rick Astley
  • 1 0
 Wow, where you at Outside?





