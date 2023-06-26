Video: Scrub Off Mayhem & Best Trick Madness from Crankworx Innsbruck 2023

Jun 26, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

Scrub off is back at Cranworx Innsbruck. With the added prize of best trick, the event was full of speed, steez, and carnage.





Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Pinkbike Originals Crankworx 2023 Crankworx Innsbruck 2023


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 What is it with the damn autoplay!!!
  • 1 0
 At least they're nice enough to mute it for us





