Video: Scrubs, Whips, and Mega Trains from the Air DH - Crankworx Whistler 2019
Aug 14, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
The Air DH down A-line is a Crankworx Classic and this year didn't disappoint. Check out all the raw action from the race.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Raw Video
Crankworx
Crankworx Whistler 2019
3 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
Milko3D
(1 hours ago)
Holy shit that train! Haha, must have been scary to watch and even scarier to ride!
[Reply]
+ 1
BobLogiii
(26 mins ago)
Funny how doing E.T.s has become cool again.
[Reply]
+ 1
NickAgustin
(41 mins ago)
Fuck yeah
[Reply]
