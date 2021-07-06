Video: Sculpting Enormous Kickers with Mateo Verdier in Chatel

Did you miss the last episode of Sundays in Châtel?

This Sundays in Châtel episode takes us to the surroundings of Chatel bike park. As the lingering snow still covers Chatel's upper trail network, Mateo rounds up his trail tools and ventures further down into the leafy, loamy valley to scope out old lines and sculpt enormous new kickers.

Episode sixteen dives into a day in the life of local rider Mateo Verdier. While Mateo is patiently waiting for Châtel Bike Park to open, he finds other ways to keep busy between work and enjoy the odd daycation or two! We followed Mateo during his first snowy winter season in a long time. While he's not on his bike you'll find him on the slopes pulling 180's on skis and riding pow!