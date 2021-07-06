Video: Sculpting Enormous Kickers with Mateo Verdier in Chatel

Jul 6, 2021
by SCOTT Sports  


This Sundays in Châtel episode takes us to the surroundings of Chatel bike park.

As the lingering snow still covers Chatel's upper trail network, Mateo rounds up his trail tools and ventures further down into the leafy, loamy valley to scope out old lines and sculpt enormous new kickers.

Check out the latest episode of Sundays in Chatel and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Video:Shaperideshoot: https://shaperideshoot.com/
Supported by: Châtel Bikepark: https://en.chatel.com/bike-park-open....
Reverse Components: https://reverse-components.com/en
Loose Riders




Did you miss the last episode of Sundays in Châtel?

Check out episode sixteen as it dives into a day in the life of local rider Mateo Verdier. While Mateo is patiently waiting for Châtel Bike Park to open, he finds other ways to keep busy between work and enjoy the odd daycation or two! We followed Mateo during his first snowy winter season in a long time.

Watch to find out what he gets up to while trying not to lose his skills on the mountain bike. It seems when he's not on his bike you'll find him on the slopes pulling 180's on skis and riding pow!

Pssst …Châtel Bike Park is Open for the summer season!



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Scott


6 Comments

  • 1 0
 I might one day have the stones to attempt that hip, but there's no way I'm ever going to have the nerve to ride downhill with an upturned fork right where my hands or face would end up if I went out the front door!
  • 2 0
 This man has a lot of steeze!
  • 1 0
 Paydirt! That perfect combo of loam and clay. Nice riding.
  • 1 0
 Super good!
  • 1 0
 yeeeeewwwwwwwww!
  • 1 0
 Superstar Smile

Post a Comment



