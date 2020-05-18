Video: SDG Launches the Bel-Air V3 Saddle - 25 Years of Evolution

PRESS RELEASE: SDG

SDG officially releases their new Bel-Air V3 saddle

Intense and GT were early adopters of the Bel-Air, along with the Honda G-Cross Team, pictured here using the first Bel-Air I-Beam version.

Back in 2005 the Pinkbike DH Team ran animal print Bel-Air saddles

What Has Changed Then?

- Shorter and Slimmed Down Profile:

I’ve ridden SDG saddles and almost every Bel-Air model since the early 2000s. The new V3 is slimmed down and hugely versatile. I now run it across the board, including my slalom bike, trail bike, long travel and ebike. — Kyle Strait

- Enhanced Comfort Features:

The new "Fuel" colorway.

- Modernized Construction and Aesthetics:

Greg Callaghan and Keegan Wright of the Unior-Devinci Team

Kyle Strait and Lewis Buchanan

Brage Vestavik and Kirt Voreis

I’m proud of the new Bel-Air V3. Understanding our roots, it was important for us to keep the heritage of the Bel-Air alive. My team and I worked tirelessly to further enhance and I strongly believe that the new Bel-Air V3 will continue to keep riders satisfied in the saddle for another decade. — Tyler Anspach (SDG Owner)

Carbon, Fuel, Fuel, Neon Green, Tan, Turquoise, Purple, Orange, Black, Red, Steel

Pricing and Models:

Overall Dimensions:

Colors: