Video: Sea Otter to Unbound to Leadville - Keegan Swenson, Haley Smith & More Compete for the 2023 Lifetime Grand Prix

PRESS RELEASE: Life Time Grand Prix

We've just released “Call of a Life Time” Season 2, a docuseries following tthe 2023 Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda, the premiere off-road cycling series in North America. The docuseries features never-before-seen footage and a compelling peek into the lives of the characters at play.Season 2 takes viewers even deeper into the lives and personalities of the athletes, featuring intense competition, harrowing physical hurdles, harsh weather conditions, emotional highs and lows, camaraderie, and the extreme pressure endured throughout the 2023 calendar.Some of the most intense moments include: Sofia Gomez Villafane’s determination to beat her second-place finish from the year before and achieving a solo win at the Sea Otter Fuego XL, along with the sheer grit and will of racers battling through the intolerably muddy and rainy conditions at UNBOUND Gravel. It also showcases Keegan Swenson’s record-setting win at the Leadville Trail 100 MTB, beating the previous record by over 15 minutes and riding completely solo for the entire second half of the race.View all episodes for free below, with the first episode diving into exciting MTB racing action at the Sea Otter Classic.