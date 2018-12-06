VIDEOS

Video: Rocky Mountain's Pros Trade Carbon For Alloy

Dec 6, 2018
by Rocky Mountain Bicycles  

Thunderbolt Alloy
Justin "Dewey" Roy
Dylan Forbes rides the Instinct A50 BC Edition in Whistler.
Dylan Forbes
Jakob Jewett rides the Instinct A50 BC Edition in Squamish.
Jakob Jewett

ALL OUT ALLOY

Carbon bikes see most of the time in the spotlight, but you can have every bit as much fun on an alloy frame. Alloy frames offer great value as they mimic frame geometry and the incorporated technologies as their carbon cousins, but with a lower price tag. To try something different, we called in three Sea to Sky shredders who've been riding Rocky Mountain carbon bikes for a number of years and told them to hit the trails on the new alloy models. These three pretty much live on their carbon trail and downhill bikes, so why not try something new?

Justin "Dewey" Roy took out the Thunderbolt Alloy 50, a 27.5" 130mm trail bike, to match his snappy and playful riding style. Dylan Forbes and Jakob Jewett were set up on the Instinct Alloy 50 BC Edition, as they both like prefer longer travel bikes, have a need for speed, and aren't afraid to send it.

Thunderbolt Alloy

Justin "Dewey" Roy

Dewey started out as a dirt jumper in Ontario, and after moving to Whistler in 2008 he never looked back. When riding the Whistler Bike Park, the municipal river jumps, and the pumptracks in town became his day to day, the playful style he'd initially developed through dirt jumping began to transfer to the other disciplines. Fast forward to today and it doesn't matter what bike he's riding, he's popping off rollers, tricking jumps, and jibbing whatever's possible.

Thunderbolt Alloy
Thunderbolt Alloy

Thunderbolt Alloy
Thunderbolt Alloy 50

Dylan Forbes

Dylan Forbes has become a fixture of the Whistler Bike Park over the last 10 years. Known for his speed, style, and ability to smash corners, Dylan has achieved peak "bike bum" status. He's always been a freerider focused on sending it and until recently was pretty hesitant to throw his leg over a 29er. He's put in a lot of time riding 27.5" wheels on the Maiden, Altitude, and Slayer. So what happens when you put a guy like Dylan aboard a 29" platform? Exactly what you'd think. The same hard turns, the same fearless style, and just a bit more speed.

Dylan Forbes rides the Instinct A50 BC Edition in Whistler.

Dylan Forbes rides the Instinct A50 BC Edition in Whistler.

2019 Instinct A50 BC Edition
Instinct Alloy 50 BC Edition

Jakob Jewett

Jakob's a soft-spoken kid who lets his riding do the talking. Growing up in the Garibaldi Highlands, his backyard features a series of aggressive granite slabs that spit you down the street from his house. Jakob dreams of racing downhill at the World Cup level, and he's always searching for the fastest lines down the mountain. Crawling down the backyard slabs doesn't really interest him. Instead, he likes to ride them fast, calculated, and throw in the odd nose manual.

Jakob Jewett rides the Instinct A50 in Squamish.

Jakob Jewett rides the Instinct A50 BC Edition in Squamish.
Jakob Jewett rides the Instinct A50 BC Edition in Squamish.


29 Comments

  • + 13
 I wonder if the bike companies are prepping us to start getting used to down-speccing our bikes because they're about to get real expensive as a result of Trump's trade war. Not that I don't like aluminum, but I see a trend here developing.
  • + 1
 That's an interesting narrative I'll start watching for
  • + 2
 I think it's more about getting more people on bikes and not excluding people who can't afford high end rides.
  • + 0
 @kwdog: Used dentist bikes for me. I like my $3000 year old $8000 bike, cant beat the spec at the price.
  • + 1
 Sounds to me like Rocky didn't get a great insurance payout for those bikes that went missing. Wink
  • + 6
 It really makes little sense for the average Jo to ride a carbon frame. Plus 95% people wouldn't even notice the difference between the two
  • + 1
 ??? I can certainly feel a pound and a half on my bike.
  • + 5
 My bike is aluminium throughout - mostly because I can't justify the extra dollar for carbon - and here I am - at the forefront of the latest trend
  • + 6
 but, but...MTB industry told us alloy frames were lame....
  • + 3
 No, the comments section of PinkBike did.....
  • + 1
 What kwdog said, the comments sections of blogs did. MTB industry like it or not is there to make $$. Carbon is a great material and it's in demand and they make money on it. Therefore they will make them. The also still make alloy bikes. That said, they are noticing a trend toward alloy for more affordability, therefore, they will promote those as well.
  • + 1
 All of my carbon bikes look like they were ridden behind a truck hauling gravel in the wind storm after a year. And they’re at least 50% more pricey than alloy. But my question is: are Rocky Mountain bikes flexy in general?
  • + 0
 Am I supposed to be surprised aluminum works as a frame material ? I think we should see them further up the ranges. Tired of Carbon frames with junk parts hanging off. Carbon is great yea, but not at the expense of the rest of the bike when aluminum is also so good.
  • + 2
 i might be in the minority here, but i personally have broke a lot more aluminum bikes than carbon bikes.
  • + 1
 Same here. Never have cracked a carbon bike (few cosmetic scuffs). Cracked three alloy frames.
  • + 2
 I have had enough carbon my new bike is an alu Trance and it is not TWITCHY.
  • + 15
 Looks like alluminum is quickly beating Jesus to the whole second coming thing.
  • + 6
 @TheBearDen: Only so bike companies can eventually charge as much for alloy as they do carbon... and then raise carbon prices even more.
  • + 2
 @stevemokan: @stevemokan: ally bikes already crept up considerably when they realised they can sell a 10k bike as long as it’s made of carbon.
Now they’re trying to sell us the ally again cus nobody buying em.
How about...selling them cheaper so they’re actually a budget friendly option?
  • + 3
 @TheBearDen: it's not the Messiah, it's a very noughties ploy.
  • + 1
 @BenPea: best pinkbike pun I’ve ever seen!
  • + 3
 the real "Trade" would be to race in them.
  • + 1
 Right? I think that they just traded them in for the video.
  • + 1
 Are we sure Rocky isnt pushing this narrative to sell more bikes, rather than "Pros trading carbon for alloy?"
  • + 1
 Cause the 160 carbon bikes were stolen, they only have these aluminum bikes left to cover their sponsorship ride!
  • + 2
 Who rode an alloy slayer? Oh there isn't one...
  • + 1
 a brushed aluminum slayer.... one can dream right?
  • + 2
 I didnt hear enough chainslap for alloy... must have edited that out.
  • + 0
 Can see this being the next big trend into the MTB industry, companies offering all builds of bike with a choice of frame

