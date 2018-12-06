Video: Rocky Mountain's Pros Trade Carbon For Alloy

Justin "Dewey" Roy Dylan Forbes Jakob Jewett

ALL OUT ALLOY

Justin "Dewey" Roy

Thunderbolt Alloy 50

Dylan Forbes

Instinct Alloy 50 BC Edition

Jakob Jewett

Carbon bikes see most of the time in the spotlight, but you can have every bit as much fun on an alloy frame. Alloy frames offer great value as they mimic frame geometry and the incorporated technologies as their carbon cousins, but with a lower price tag. To try something different, we called in three Sea to Sky shredders who've been riding Rocky Mountain carbon bikes for a number of years and told them to hit the trails on the new alloy models. These three pretty much live on their carbon trail and downhill bikes, so why not try something new?Justin "Dewey" Roy took out the Thunderbolt Alloy 50, a 27.5" 130mm trail bike, to match his snappy and playful riding style. Dylan Forbes and Jakob Jewett were set up on the Instinct Alloy 50 BC Edition, as they both like prefer longer travel bikes, have a need for speed, and aren't afraid to send it.Dewey started out as a dirt jumper in Ontario, and after moving to Whistler in 2008 he never looked back. When riding the Whistler Bike Park, the municipal river jumps, and the pumptracks in town became his day to day, the playful style he'd initially developed through dirt jumping began to transfer to the other disciplines. Fast forward to today and it doesn't matter what bike he's riding, he's popping off rollers, tricking jumps, and jibbing whatever's possible.Dylan Forbes has become a fixture of the Whistler Bike Park over the last 10 years. Known for his speed, style, and ability to smash corners, Dylan has achieved peak "bike bum" status. He's always been a freerider focused on sending it and until recently was pretty hesitant to throw his leg over a 29er. He's put in a lot of time riding 27.5" wheels on the Maiden, Altitude, and Slayer. So what happens when you put a guy like Dylan aboard a 29" platform? Exactly what you'd think. The same hard turns, the same fearless style, and just a bit more speed.Jakob's a soft-spoken kid who lets his riding do the talking. Growing up in the Garibaldi Highlands, his backyard features a series of aggressive granite slabs that spit you down the street from his house. Jakob dreams of racing downhill at the World Cup level, and he's always searching for the fastest lines down the mountain. Crawling down the backyard slabs doesn't really interest him. Instead, he likes to ride them fast, calculated, and throw in the odd nose manual.