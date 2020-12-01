Video: Seagrave, Brosnan, Lemoine & More Shred the New Canyon Spectral

Press Release: Canyon

So, what's new? Almost everything.

Spot the difference- fresh looks and fresh geo on the Spectral 29.

A brand-new carbon chassis

Is it slacker?

What about the uphills?

Less time in the workshop, more time on the trail.

Replaceable thread inserts on the linkage points guard against terminal frame damage caused by mechanical mishaps.

All the pivot points (apart from one) can be accessed from the non-driveside speeding up bolt checks and rebuilds. But the double sealed bearings/ bolt heads mean you won't be wrenching often.

Time to change cables? The internal routing is fully guided from end to end.

Storage options, for anyone carrying.

One-bike-for-all means there has to be some choices available...

All-Round or Shred.

The Spectral 29. One Bike - Any Trail.

Credits: