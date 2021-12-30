close
Video: Searching for Slop on a British Road Trip

Dec 30, 2021
by DoH .  


After a strangely dry start to the trip, we galloped a wee bit further south to Glassie Bike Park in Aberfeldy. Ray, Euan, Conall and a good squad of others have been putting in a MASSIVE shift on these trails and the scene is really taking off in the area.

...

The heavens opened the night before and we were in for a soggy day smashing through ruts! Rays daughter Emma made sure we were all well hosed down at the end of the day and prepared to continue on the journey!

...

Next it was down to the borders. To meet Lachlan, one of our close friends who has recently moved from the Fort William area to Edinburgh. We met him just outside Innerleithen and again were in for a treat. A little bit of heather bashing at the top before ducking into the woods!

...

As always many Penguin bars were consumed in the making of this.

...

Join us again next Wednesday for episode 3

Posted In:
Videos


1 Comment

 Great series. Makes you want to get out and ride!

